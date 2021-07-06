Wimbledon day eight: Highlights from SW19

Emma Raducanu’s fairytale run at Wimbledon ended in the fourth round.The 18-year-old Briton, the breakout star of this year’s Championships, was a set and a break down to Ajla Tomljanovic when she had to retire.Elsewhere the top two women’s seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, are through to the quarter-finals but Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff bowed out.In the men’s draw, old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer won in straight sets but fourth seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out in five by Felix Auger-Aliassime.