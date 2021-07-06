Cabinet Reshuffle: Thawarchand Gehlot to be Karnataka Governor| Jyotiraditya Scindia| Oneindia News

Thawarchand Gehlot, who was also the BJP's Rajya Sabha leader, will take over as Governor of Karnataka.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, the Governor of Mizoram, has been moved to Goa.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Jharkhand.

Buzz about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet expansion grew stronger with reports of probable ministers heading to Delhi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is flying to Delhi from Indore and Janata Dal leader CP Singh has also reached Delhi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday defended recent shootings at criminals and militants in the state.

Twitter was today sternly told by the Delhi High Court that it cannot take as long as it wants in this country to appoint a grievance officer.

India recorded 34,703 new cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in 111 days as the second wave of Covid infections appears to be ebbing.

