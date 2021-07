Love Island's Paige Turley on life with Finn and weird DMs: “I don’t answer the feet ones!”

Love Island is back on our screens this summer, and we’re gearing up for the new season with a special series of Text on the Beach, with Islanders SPILLING that villa tea!

First up is Paige Turley, who sat down with Cosmopolitan UK to reveal what life has been like since winning Winter Love Island with boyfriend Finn Tapp, who she’s still in touch with from the show, her best piece of advice for the 2021 contestants, and the reality show she’d consider going on in the future...