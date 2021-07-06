My Boyfriend's Never Seen Me Without Tatts - Until Now | TRANSFORMED

FOR Sarah Sabbath, it is pretty difficult to go anywhere unnoticed.

The 26-year-old from El Paso, Texas got her first tattoo at the age of 14 and has kept going ever since.

Sarah, who is a tattoo artist, is now 85% covered in tattoos having spent just over $5,000.

Sarah told Truly: “In the future, I plan to get my head tattooed and the rest of my body.

I don't think I will ever stop getting tattooed.” The self-confessed ‘tattoo addict’ feels empowered when she looks in the mirror and said: “I would describe my aesthetic as modern art.” Sarah has not seen herself without tattoos for 13 years and is curious as to what she will look like - so today, a makeup artist will be covering them up.

How will she react to seeing herself in the mirror?

And what will her best friend, Heather and her boyfriend, Doubt make of this transformation?

Sarah said: “I think Heather and Doubt are going to be shocked.” https://www.instagram.com/sarahsabbath/ http://www.instagram.com/BIJOUXBELLES and www.Facebook.com/BIJOUXBELLES