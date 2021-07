Cases could double but Javid defends end of Covid rules

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says Covid case numbers could rise “very significantly” after the proposed lifting of lockdown rules in England on July 19th.

However, Mr Javid defended the decision to end nearly all coronavirus restrictions, saying: “As health secretary, I can’t think just about Covid and that’s it.

I have to think about all the other health problems.” Report by Jonesia.

