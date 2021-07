PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on 86th birthday | Will this irk China? | Oneindia News

In a development that has political ramifications, PM Modi dialled the 14th Dalai Lama to wish him on his birthday.

India has always maintained that the Dalai Lama is an honoured guest of the country and is free to travel where he wants.

However, any official interaction of India with the Dalai Lama has always riled China.

For an insight on Tibetan refugees living in India, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2TB3XJ0nCE #DalaiLama #PMModi #Tibet