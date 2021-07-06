England v Denmark: Couple face relationship rivalry with semi-final match

This English-Danish couple are facing some relationship rivalry as they prepare for their sides to meet in the Euro 2020 semi-final.England supporter and acupuncturist Dan Bevan, 52, will be watching with partner Inge-Lise Nygaard, 50, a classical singer from Denmark, and her daughter Emilia – a footballer who played in West Ham’s academy last season.The teams will go head-to-head on Wednesday with the winner advancing to Sunday’s final.