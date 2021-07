The latest on the Surfside condo collapse

Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished

AGAINST THE CLOCK TO FINDSURVIVORS OF THE CHAMPLAINTOWER COLLAPSE.

THE ENTIREBUILDING HAS NOW BEEN REDUCEDTO RUBBLE TO HELP SPEED UPRECOVERY EFFORTS.

THE DEATHTOLL HAS NOW CLIMBED TO 28WITH 117 STILL UNACCOUNTEDFOR.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL 5KAMREL EPPINGER JOINS US LIVEWITH THE LATESTTHERETHAT THE SEARCH WILL PICK UPAND MOVE ALONG FASTER EVENWITH ELSA INCHING CLOSERSUNDAY NIGHTS DEMOLITION HASSINCE ALLOWED CREWS TO REACHAREAS THEY HAVENTO REACH BEFORE BECAUSE OF THESAFETY CONCERNS THAT CAME WITHTHE REMAINING STRUCTURE.

THEFOCUS IS NOW ON AREAS WHERE ALOT OF MASTER BEDROOMS WEREWHICH CREWS ARE HOPEFUL, THEYWILL FUND MORE VICTIMS SO FARRESCUE CREWS HAVE BEEN ABLE TOREMOVE 5 MILLION POUNDS OFDEBRIS BOTH BY HAND AND WITHTHE USE OF HEAVY EQUIPMENT ASTHE SEARCH ENTERS INTO DAYNUMBER 13..

SO FAR 28 PEOPLEHAVE BEEN CONFIMRED DEAD.

ANDALTHOUGH NO ONE HAS BEEN PULLOUT ALIVE IT REMAINS A SEARCHAND RESCUE MISSION.

I SPOKEWITH SURFSIDE MAYOR ONE ON ONEYESTERDAY AND ASKED HIM ABOUTTHE FAMILIES WHO HAVE BEENIMPACTED BY THIS TRAGEDY HESAYS THEY ARE FEELING A MIX OFEMOTIONS BUT REMAIN HOPEFUL"SOMBER REALISTIC DISTRAUGHTLOST AND PROBABLY HOPEFUL.

YOUKNOW LOOKING FOR A MIRACLEWEMIRACLE." MIAMI DADE POLICEALSO RELEASING THE NAMES OFMORE VICTIMS PULLED FROM THERUBBLE.

THE LATEST VICTIMSIDENTIFIED AS TSVI AINSWORTHAND HIS WIFE INGRID THECOULPLE MOVED TO SURFSIDE FROMAUSTRALIA.

THEY HAVE 7 KIDSAND HAD JUST CELEBRATED THEBIRTH OF A NEW GRANDCHILD ADAY BEFORE THE COLLAPSE.FOR NOW THAT IS THE LATESTHERE IN SURFSIDE...REPORTINGLIVE...KAMREL EPPINGER...WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5.WHILE AUTHORITIES SAY THECONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF THESECOND BUILDING WAS ANECESSARY STEP - FOR SOMELOVED ONES - THE NEW RUBBLEADDS TO AN ALREADY AGONIZINGREALITY.

A RESCUER FROM ISRAELWORKING THE SURFSIDE SEARCHOPERATION SHARED HIS THOUGHTS- SAYING THAT IT WOULD TAKE AMIRACLE TO FIND SOMEONE ALIVEBELOW THE COLLAPSED CONDO.<COL.

GOLAN VACH/SURFSIDERESCUER "DEMOLITION PHASEMEANS THAT NOBODY IS ALIVE ANDYOU CANNOT FIND ANYONE.

THISIS DEMOLITION."