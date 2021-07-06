UK Covid-19 restrictions: What will change in Step 4?
Boris Johnson has set out his intention to end nearly all of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions in one fell swoop.Mask wearing will no longer be a legal requirement under the plans, nor will social distancing in most cases, and nightclubs will be able to reopen.Here is a look at what is changing and when, what advice remains, and the points of contention going forward.