ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

RENT YOUR CAR, NOW YOUR POOL.THERE YOU GO.THIS MORNING WE'RE DEALING WITHA LITTLE BIT OF FOG IN THERAMONA AREA.WHEN I SAY A LITTLE BIT, I MEANA LITTLE BIT.YOU CAN SEE PATCHY LOW CLOUDS ONTHE LEFT AND RIGHT OF YOURSCREEN.A LOT OF AREAS ARE CLEAR.IF YOU EMBARK ON THE FOG,VISIBILITY COULD DROP TO .3 OF AMILE OR SO.OTHER AREAS ARE LOOKING PRETTYGOOD.HILLY SPOTS COULD BE FOGGY.WE'RE SITTING IN THE LOW TO MID60s FOR MOST AREAS LIKE WE HAVEBEEN THE LAST SEVERAL MORNINGS.OCOTILLO WELLS AT 93.HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE WEST ISGOING TO KEEP TEMPERATURES WARM,TRENDING CLOSE TO AVERAGE.THE GREEN SHOWING UP OVER THEARIZONA AND NEW MEXICO AREA,THAT'S THAT MONSOON MOISTURE.THAT WILL NUDGE OUR WAY STARTINGON THURSDAY.SO THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND,THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAYMOSTLY, WE'RE GOING TO NOTICEMORE OF THAT HUMIDITY.WE'LL SEE IF MORE OF THE MONSOONCLOUDS ARE COMING IN, OVER THEMOUNTAIN AREAS, AND MAYBE ASLIGHT CHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS.BUT AT THIS POINT CHANCES LOOKMINIMAL.THE REST OF THE COUNTY, PLEASANTTEMPERATURES.MORNING CLOUDS CLEARING OUT TOSUNNY SKIES.SOME AREAS ALONG THE BEACHESCOULD SEE LOW CLOUDS INTO THEAFTERNOON.HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70sALONG THE COAST INTO THEWEEKEND.OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES IN THE60s.PLEASANT DAYS AND MILD NIGHTSTHE TREND THIS WEEK.INLAND NEIGHBORHOODS, WE'LL BEWARMING BY SATURDAY.SATURDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THEWEEK WHEN WE'LL SEE MORE 90s.I'M FORECASTING 90 IN RAMONATODAY, RAMONA AND ALPINE HITINTO THE 90s YESTERDAY.THE MOUNTAIN AREAS WILL BE MIDTO UPPER 80s MOST OF THE WEEK,BUT THERE WILL BE DAYS WHEREWE'LL BE PUSHING CLOSER TO 90,ESPECIALLY BY THIS WEEKEND.THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAYALSO ADDING IN THE HUMIDITY ANDTHE DESERT AREAS.IT'S GETTING HOTTER HERE,TEMPERATURES ABOVE 110 ALL WEEK.BY SATURDAY THR