This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held

July 6, 1933.

Hailed as "The Game of the Century," it took place at Comiskey Park in Chicago.

For the first time in MLB history, the best players from each division would compete on the same team.

MLB took a hard hit during the initial years of The Great Depression.

Game attendance fell by 40%.

The All-Star game was one of many promotional events created to entice people back to the ballpark.

Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward came up with the idea.

Since then, the MLB All-Star Game has been organized every year except for 1945.

The 2020 All-Star game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic