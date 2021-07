Stay and look cool in the summer heat with these fun products

ANDPOPSICLES, BONFIRES ANDPICNICS.... BUT WITH SO MUCHSUMMER FUN, YOU NEED TO FINDWAYSTO STAY COOL IN THE HEAT.

EMILYRICHETT SHOWS OFF THEBEST PRODUCTS FOR SUMMER FAMILYFUN, ESPECIALLY IF YOUHAVE LITTLE KIDS.LET'S RISE, I'VE GOT A LOOK ATSOME OF THE HOTTESTPRODUCTS IN HERE TO KEEP YOU ANDYOUR LITTLE ONES COOL THISSUMMER, AND FIRST STEP IS THENEW SENSI COLLECTION FROMDOCKATOT THE AWARD WINNINGLOUNGERTHAT WILL TAKE YOUR BABY FROMHOME TO THE BEACH OR POOL ISA MUST HAVE MULTIFUNCTIONALDOCKING STATION FOR BABIESCREATED TO MIMIC THE WOMB.

IT'SMADE OF ALL NATURAL 100% COTTONAND COMES IN TWOSIZES THE DELUXE FOR LITTLEBABIESUP TO EIGHT MONTHS IN GRAND FORUP TO 36 MONTHS ANDBEYOND.

IT'S THE PERFECT SPOTFORSUPERVISED PLAY TUMMY TMEI ANDJUST HANGING OUT.

WHEN OUTSIDEYOUADD THE CABANA KIT FORRETRACTABLE UV PROTECTED SHADEOF50 PLUS SPF.

IT KEEPS BABYCOOLWHILE KEEPING THE BOTTOM OF THEDOCK CLEAN FROM SAND AND DIRT,MAKING YOUR NEXT TRIP TO THEBEACH,ABLSOUTE BREEZE, AND FOR THEACTIVE LITTLE ONES WHO ARE ONTHE GO OR NEED EVEN MORE SPACE,THIS PLAYPEN IS YOUR SUMMERADVENTURE SOLUTION.

IT'S THECALIFORNIA BEACH CO POPPIN GO, AUVPROTECTED PLAYPEN TO KEEP YOURCHILDREN SAFE ANDEC SURE.AT JUST OVER SEVEN POUNDS IT'SLIGHT AND SUPER EASY TO USE THEPOP AND RELEASE PATENTEDTECHNOLOGY IS SO EASY, JUSTPRESSDOWN ONCE.

AND THERE YOU HAVE AFUNCTIONAL SPACE FOR KIDS INSECONDS.

IT COMES WITH THE UVSHADE COVER AND THEY'RE ALSOGRTEA ACCESSORIES LIKE THE SELFINFLATING MATTRESS FORSOME EXTRA CHUSION TO KEEP IT ALITTLE UNCOMFY OR THEBACKPACK THAT TRANSFORMS INTO AHIGH QUALITY ORGANIC BAMBOOBEACH BLANKET, IT'S WEIGHTED SOIT SAYS FOOT, AND LARGE ENOUGHFOR TREHE ADULTS, WHILE BEINGSAND,WATER AND HEAT RESISTANT HEATFOR A LITTLE ONE COOL AND COMFY,ALL NIGHT LONG WITH THE 100%SILKCRIB SHEET BY COCO BEING THE MOMINVENTED PRODUCT IS THEFIRST AND ONLY 100% SILSHK EETTHAT PREVENTS TANGLES BALDSPOTS AND FRIZZY HAIR.

IT'SIDEAL FORBABIES WITH CURLY HAIR ORSENSITIVESKIN AND PERFECT FOR SUMMRE, THENATURAL MATERIAL IS MOISTUREWICKING BREATHABLE REGULATES OURLITTLE ONESTEMPERATURE THROUGHOUT THESEASONS.

IT COMES IN ADORABLEPRINTS AND THE BEST PART, ANDADORABLE, AND MACHINEWASHABLE.

YOU KNOW THE NUMBERONE WAY MY KIDS GET AROUND INTHESUMMER, DONE THE MICROKICKBOARD.THEY'RE THE AWARD WINNINGSCOOTERS MAKE TRANSPORTATION,FUN AND EASY, THEY'RE STRONG YETCOMFRTOABLE TO RIDE AND RANGEIN SIZES FROM AGES ONE ALL THEWAY UP TO ADULTS, THIS MICROMAXIDELUXE FEATURES LED MOTIONACTIVATED LIGHT UP WHEELS ANDOFFERS A STABLE RIDE THISSUPPORTS CHILDREN AS A KURD ANDCARVED THE SIDEWALK, THEY'REINCREDIBLYSTRONG YET LIGHTWEIGHT WITH AHANDLEBAR THAT GROWS WITHCHILDREN AGES FIVE TO 12 THEYCOME IN A VARIETY OF COLORS ANDSTYLES, AND REALLY COOLACCESSORIE.

SAND WHILE THE KIDSARE SCOOTING AROUND TOWN ANDSTYLE.

DON'T FORGET THESHAPES DISCOUNT GLASSES.COM ISTHE GO TO SITE FOR SHOPPINGAFFORDABLE AND TRENDY EYEWEARFOR THE WHOLE FAMILY.

I LOVE THEVIRTU ALTRYON FEATURE THAT LETSYOU SEE HOW IT WILL LOOK BEFOREPURCHASING A BIG PLUS.

YOU CANSNAG SOME BLUE BLOCKERS FOR ALLTHAT TIME SPENT FOR THE SCREENS,PLUS SHADES FOR YOU AND THEKIDS,YOU CAN CHECK OUT THESE ANDOTHER PRODUCTS FOR THE WHOLEFAMILY OVER EMILY OR CAT, CALM,HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY SUMMER.WE