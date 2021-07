JEE main exam updates | Oppn writes to President on Stan Swamy | Oneindia News

A day after activist Stan Swamy's death, a report from an American forensic agency claims that incriminating evidence was planted on the computer of another arrested activist Surendra Gadling; Opposition leaders want action against those responsible for foisting false cases” on the Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case accused Father Stan Swamy.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#StanSwamy #AmarinderSingh #JEEmains