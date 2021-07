Annette on Amazon Prime Video with Adam Driver - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video musical movie Annette, directed by Leos Carax.

It stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell and Angèle.

Annette Release Date: August 6, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video After you watch Annette drop a review.

