'Friends' Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston Celebrate July 4th

Courteney Cox revealed that she spent July 4 with former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Cox posted a selfie of herself alongside her 'Friends' costars to Instagram with the caption, "Happy 4th!

Xoxo".

The group's celeb friends, including Michelle Pfeiffer, David Spade and Tan France, joined in the comments.

Happy 4th!, Michelle Pfeiffer, via Instagram.

Cropped again!, David Spade, via Instagram.

Happy 4th, love, Tan France, via Instagram.

HBO Max recently brought the whole cast back together for their 'Friends' reunion special after 17 years.

.

It was an incredible time.

Everything came together.

We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing, Courteney Cox, 'Friends' reunion special, via HBO Max.

It was life-changing and it forever will be, not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever.

I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much, Courteney Cox, 'Friends' reunion special, via HBO Max