UK to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions, Despite Delta Variant Surge.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he plans to lift England’s remaining restrictions by mid-July.

If we can't open in the next few weeks ... then when can we?, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via news conference.

Johnson added that the final decision will be made on July 12 after evaluating data.

The announcement comes as experts warn that cases will rise if the lockdown is lifted, as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

The U.K. recorded 24,248 new cases on Sunday despite 63% of the population having their second vaccine dose