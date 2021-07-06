Police footage shows arrest of "evil" teenager over murder of sisters

An “evil” teenager has been found guilty of the savage murders of two sisters he stabbed to death in a north London park as they celebrated a birthday.Danyal Hussein, 19, repeatedly stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, after using his own blood to sign a pact with mythical King Lucifuge Rofocale, the Old Bailey heard.In a “campaign of vengeance” Hussein pledged to kill six women every six months to win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot of £321 million and carry on killing women as long as he was able, jurors heard.