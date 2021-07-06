Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Penn Virginia, down about 11.2% and shares of PHX Minerals off about 9.7% on the day.
Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Delek US Holdings, trading lower by about 6.8% and Clean Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 6.5%.
