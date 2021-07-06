Skip to main content
Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Noon weather forecast

Credit: WLEX-TV LEX18
Duration: 03:32s 0 shares 1 views
Noon weather forecast
Noon weather forecast

Welcome to straight up summer weather.

We're hot and humid again Tuesday with partly sunny skies and isolated afternoon showers and storms. The Commonwealth gets caught in a squeeze play between and approaching cold front from the northwest and Elsa passing through the southeastern U.S. midweek.

Most of the deeper, tropical moisture will bypass us but rounds of showers and storms will fire starting Wednesday and continue on and off the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will stay mired in the 80s with steamy air hanging around as well.

