Peugeot 9X8 revealed

The Peugeot 9X8 is the French automaker's entry in the FIA Le Mans Hypercar class.

It will compete in the 2022 World Endurance Championship against competitors from Toyota and Glickenhaus.

It uses a hybrid powertrain with a twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter V6 in the middle making 670 horsepower.

It powers the rear wheels and has a seven-speed transmission.

A 268-horsepower electric motor up front powers the front wheels.

Maximum available power will always be 670 horsepower as that's the class limit, and so the electric motor mainly fills power when the gas engine isn't making full power.

The Peugeot is also unusual in its lack of a wing.

Peugeot has adopted some other unique aerodynamic design to avoid needing on.

The car should also spawn a road-legal version per the Hypercar class rules.