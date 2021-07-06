Tyson Chicken Products Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

Several top retailers are participating in the recall, including Walmart, Publix, Wegmans and H-E-B.

The C.D.C.

Labeled the Delta variant as a "variant of concern," which means that it may be more transmissible, .

It may cause more severe illness and that vaccines may be less effective in preventing illness.

[This classification] is based on mounting evidence that the Delta variant spreads more easily and causes more severe cases when compared to other variants, including B.1.1.7 (Alpha), C.D.C.

Statement, via NBC News.

Experts say that current vaccines used in the U.S. are effective against this variant, .

But that those who have not been vaccinated are especially susceptible.

This is the most dangerous phase of the pandemic coming up for people who are unvaccinated, Dr. Gregory Poland, Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, via NBC News.

A full list of the recalled Tyson products is available on the Tyson and USDA websites