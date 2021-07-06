Here Are the Best Home Remedies for Your Headache

Headaches are a common ailment that can really disrupt your day-to-day life.

In lieu of medication, here are 8 effective home remedies to help prevent headaches.

1.

Drink water, Hydrating has been found to relieve headaches in dehydrated people within 30 minutes to three hours.

2.

Limit your alcohol, Studies have found that alcohol can cause tension and cluster headaches.

3.

Get enough sleep, A study found that those who got less than six hours of sleep had more frequent and severe headaches.

4.

Avoid foods with histamine, Consuming histamine, which is found in foods like aged cheeses, fermented food and cured meats, can cause migraines in some people.

5.

Use essential oils, Peppermint and lavender essential oils have been found to be especially helpful for headache relief.

6.

Use a cold compress, Applying a compress to your neck or face can decrease inflammation and constrict blood vessels, which reduces your headache pain.

7.

Relax with yoga, Yoga has been found to significantly reduce headache symptoms, severity and frequency.

8.

Drink ginger tea, Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances can help reduce common headache symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.