Never Ignore These Types of Chest Pain.

Chest pain could be due to a number of reasons, ranging from anxiety to serious heart issues.

Family medicine specialist Carolyn Kaloostian recommends any type of chest discomfort be evaluated, in order to “rule out the scariest issues.” .

Here are the seven types of chest pain you should always be on the lookout for and never ignore.

1.

Pain that has only intensifies over time or still hurts even when you’re resting.

Cardiologist Nicholas Leeper says these types of pains could be a sign of a heart issue.

2.

Feeling like someone is laying on your chest.

Leeper says this type of chest discomfort can be due to a blood flow blockage, which could result in a heart attack.

3.

Sharp pain when you lie down on your side or while breathing.

Board-certified clinical specialist Ethel Frese says this pain may signal pericarditis, which is an inflammation of the sac that “holds” the heart.

4.

Pain when pushing down on an area.

Frese says this may indicate an injury, such as a strained or torn muscle, a fractured rib or cartilage inflammation.

5.

Intense pain in your shoulder or while taking a deep breath.

Kaloostian says this pain is typically associated with lung issues, such as inflammation or a blood clot.

6.

Burning feeling in or near your chest.

This pain is produced by a digestive system issue, such as acid reflux, an ulcer or a ruptured esophagus.

7.

Sudden tightness that causes difficulty breathing and palpitations.

Coupled with sweating, this type of pain signals a panic attack, which mimics the symptoms of a heart attack.