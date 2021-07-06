Nintendo Switch OLED Model Goes on Sale October 8th .
Nintendo announced that their upgraded Switch will cost $350 when it hits store shelves.
.
The new model sports a larger 7-inch 720p OLED display.
An adjustable stand.
64GB of built-in storage.
Improved audio while in handheld mode.
And a dock with a a wired ethernet port.
.
Nintendo told The Verge that there are no major internal changes to the new model.
.
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models, Nintendo Spokesperson, via The Verge .
Original joycon controllers and all games will work on the new model.