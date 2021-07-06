Grocery store security camera captures Mom accidentally kidnapping toddler

A mom was mortified when she nearly kidnappedanother woman's baby in a grocery store.Posted by the TikTok channel @brotherhq,and credited to the Twitter user@HolyCow_Inc, the shocking footage quicklywent viral with over 18.6M views.In the video, we see an unknown mom,wearing blue, standing in a checkout aisle,her presumed toddler in her arms.The confusion begins when another mom, wearing pink,approaches her and takes the toddler from her arms.While the surveillance footage hasno audio, it's safe to assume the mom in pinksaid something like, "This is my baby”.Suddenly, despite the mom in blue wearing a mask,we can see the look of shock on her face.But the mother in pink, smiling, leads theshocked woman down an aisle — where shepoints to a toddler standing alone.Immediately, the mother in blue scoopsup the child and rushes off — undoubtedlyembarrassed by the mix-up.TikTokers were quick to jump into thecomments to share their reaction.

“Omgaaaawd.This is so scary," one user wrote.

"I am laughingso hard right now," commented another user."She knew [what] she was doing, trying to exchangeher kid on the low," joked another user