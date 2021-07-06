Owner 'can't stop laughing' after picking cat up from groomer

A Reddit user shared what happened whenthey picked their cat up from the groomer, andthey "can't stop laughing" at the result.Sometimes, even hair professionalsfall short — for both animals and humans.Recently, a woman went viral on TikTok aftersharing her nightmare balayage experience."I got my girl groomed," the owner wrote.

"This... isnot what I was expecting.

I can't stop laughing”.The photo attached shows the cat withmid-length fur around her face and thencompletely shaved from the neck down."It looks like you Photoshopped your cat's headonto a different cat's body," someone wrote."I'm literally dying laughing," anothersaid.

"Please explain how this happened, whatdid you ask for?" a third asked.Others speculated that the owner must'veasked for a "lion cut," which is a commongrooming request to prevent fur from matting."The length thing here that's giving the Photoshoppedlook is an interesting choice," a commenter replied."No matter what, she's my baby,"the owner posted in response