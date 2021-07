Amythyst Kiah Celebrates Americana Music Awards Nominations

Fans may know Amythyst Kiah from the Grammy Award-winning folk group Our Native Daughters, but now, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter is embarking on a solo career with the release of her album 'Wary + Strange' on June 18.

While speaking with ET Canada, Kiah celebrates her three nominations at the 2021 Americana Music Awards and discusses the difficult subject matter on her new record.