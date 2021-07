Naomi Osaka on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix documentary series Naomi Osaka, directed by Garrett Bradley.

The series follows tennis star Naomi Osaka from the 2019 U.S. Open, to her preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Naomi Osaka Release Date: July 16, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Naomi Osaka drop a review.

