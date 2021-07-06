Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares Gun Violence Disaster Emergency

Gov.
Andrew Cuomo has declared a new disaster emergency — due to continuing gun violence.
CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo has declared a new disaster emergency — due to continuing gun violence.
CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Announcing a series of executive orders and bill signings, Cuomo also joked that he would build a wall along the state border with..
New York's COVID state of emergency came to an end Thursday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it is time to start a new chapter, but some..