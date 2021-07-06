Gareth Southgate wants England to keep breaking down barriers
Gareth Southgate believes the history of the England team is not as good as the nation likes to think but feels his team have broken down barriers on their run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.England face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night, looking to reach their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup.