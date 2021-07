Local agencies are planning for normal operations on Wednesday after closing for Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday.

TORNADO.WE HAVE BEEN KEEPING WATCH FORANNOUNCEMENTS FOR THE COUNTYSCHOOL SYSTEMS REGARDING THEIRPLANS FOR TOMORROW'S CLASSSCHEDULES.LEE COUNTY EXPECTED TO MAKETHEIR ANNOUNCEMENT SHORTLY.WE WERE TOLD AROUND 6:00 P.M.

ISWHEN WE WOULD LEARN WHAT THEIRSTATUS WOULD BE FOR TOMOR