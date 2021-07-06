JAMES SCHAMUS (SOMOS Creator): “Women are the core of our story”

Interview with James Schamus, creator and executive producer of SOMOS.

The Netflix show is a fictional story based on the investigative report “How the U.S. Triggered a Massacre in Mexico”, written by acclaimed American journalist Ginger Thompson.

Her exceptional piece incorporates the stories and testimonies of dozens of people who experienced first-hand the shocking massacre of March 2011 in Allende, Coahuila, a small community near the U.S. border.

SOMOS is the first TV production to recount the event from the victims’ perspective.

It centers around the experience of violence in a small community in the context of rural life, a subject that’s rarely been explored on Mexican screens before.