Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Top 10 Funniest Bomb Defusal Movie Scenes Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:42s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Funniest Bomb Defusal Movie Scenes Ever
Top 10 Funniest Bomb Defusal Movie Scenes Ever

Which wire would you cut?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest movie scenes in which characters are forced to defuse, or otherwise deal with, a ticking bomb.

Which wire would you cut?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest movie scenes in which characters are forced to defuse, or otherwise deal with, a ticking bomb.

Our countdown includes “Rush Hour 2”, "Lethal Weapon 2", “Fight Club”, and more!