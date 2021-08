Fireboys Movie (2021)

Fireboys Movie (2021) Trailer - "Fireboys" is the untold story of young men incarcerated in California who are offered a way out by fighting wildfires.

Immersive and personal, this coming-of-age story examines a correctional path that is both hopeful and destructive.

DIRECTED BY Drew Dickler & Jake Hochendoner STARRING Chuy Hernandez, Alex Bailon, Dominiq Porter & Antoinio Wellington