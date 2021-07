2 people burned in explosion, fire at Upstate home

US NOW WITH THE LATEST ON THIS.KYLIE, WHAT DO WE KNOW?E: JAIN, SOME CREWS ARESTILL ON THE SNECE HERE INTRAVELERS REST, THEY HAVE BEENON THE SCENE FOR HOURS TODAY.WE ARE GETTI ANG CLOSER LOOK ATWHAT USED TO BE THIS MOBILEHOME, MAJOR DAMAGE AS YOU CANSEE.REALLY JUST COMBING THROUGH WHATIS VERL ANBAD WHAT IS LEFT OFTHIS MOBILE HOME.NEIGHBORS DOWN THE STREET, SOMEOF THEM HEARING WHAT THEY SAYWERE SEVERAL LOUD BOOMS.THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAID THEYGOT SEVERAL 91 ONE CALLS ABOUT ALOUD EXPLOSION AROUND 10:30 THISMORNING.LIEUTENANT RYAN FLOOD SAID THEEXPLOSION SENT THIS MOBILE HOMEINTO FLAMES.DOZENS OF CREWS FROM AROUND ETHCOUNTY SPENT HOURS PUTTING OUTTHE BLAZE THIS MORNING.HERE IS AN EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT SKY4 VIDEO.THIS IS A LOOK OVER THE PROPERTYON KEELER MILL ROAD, YOU C SEEANTHE HOME IS DESTROYED.CREWS NOW CLEANING UP THEMESS.