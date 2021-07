The Kissing Booth 3 Movie

The Kissing Booth 3 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee.

Whose heart will Elle break as The Kissing Booth trilogy comes to an end?

Watch The Kissing Booth 3 only on Netflix August 11.