Frustration In Oakland After July 4 Weekend Violence

City officials and local leaders in Oakland express frustration over the city's rising homicide rate and a July 4 weekend that was marred by multiple shootings and other violence.
Wilson Walker reports.
(7/6/21)
The top cop in Oakland, Calif., warned Monday of fewer police officers and slower response times ahead of a new city budget that..