Three dogs chill on the ground after being tired playing on hot day

This is the adorable three exhausted pet dogs were chilling on the ground after getting tired playing on a hot day in central Thailand.

Footage shows the trio resting in the grass in the yard outside their owner’s house in Saraburi province as temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius.

Pet owner Nipada Dokmai said: ‘I love dogs.

I have been fondly taking care of stray dogs for many years.

Now I have around 30 stray dogs to feed in my house.

We have a strong relationship with each other.

‘When I have free time, I always record a video of my dogs to keep it as a fond memory.’