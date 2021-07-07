Chubby pet bull terrier lays on owner to ask for relaxing stomach rubs
This is the adorable moment a chubby pet bull terrier laid on his owner to ask for relaxing stomach rubs.
The female pooch named Chaba was seen happily receiving rubs while sitting on the lap of a man in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand.
Pet owner Awiga Suksudjarit said: ‘Chaba loves it when my boyfriend scratches her tummy.
She was very cute and always makes us smile.’