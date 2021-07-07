Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Chubby pet bull terrier lays on owner to ask for relaxing stomach rubs

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:34s 0 shares 1 views
Chubby pet bull terrier lays on owner to ask for relaxing stomach rubs
Chubby pet bull terrier lays on owner to ask for relaxing stomach rubs
Chubby pet bull terrier lays on owner to ask for relaxing stomach rubs

This is the adorable moment a chubby pet bull terrier laid on his owner to ask for relaxing stomach rubs.

The female pooch named Chaba was seen happily receiving rubs while sitting on the lap of a man in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand.

Pet owner Awiga Suksudjarit said: ‘Chaba loves it when my boyfriend scratches her tummy.

She was very cute and always makes us smile.’