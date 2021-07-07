Police Supt. David Brown Spars With State's Attorney Kim Foxx Over Violence
Following a July 4th holiday weekend in which 100 people were shot and 18 of them were killed, police Supt.

David Brown and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx have gotten into a very public fight.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.