Forecast - Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms

A few storms could have some gusty winds.
Wednesday brings us a better chance for wet weather as a front to our west pushes through the area.
While temps will be down a bit tomorrow, it'll stay uncomfortably humid.
Spotty thunderstorms tonight north of I-96
Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 7/4/2021- expect storms to move east.