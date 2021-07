Dilip Kumar: A legendary actor| Super Star| 'Ultimate method Actor'| Dies at 98 | Oneinda News

98 yr old Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, where he was admitted for about a week.

He was taken to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness - it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month.

He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am.

#DilipKumar #DilipKumarPassesAway #RIPDilipKumar