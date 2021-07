Aamir's Daughter Ira Shopping With Boyfriend, Janhvi Kapoor's Attitude, Shilpa, Riteish Spotted

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare were spotted walking hand in hand on the streets of Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh were snapped outside the gym, Rakul Preet Singh was clicked post a Salon Session in Khar, Mumbai.