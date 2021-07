MS Dhoni turns 40| Happy Birthday Dhoni| Cricket Star| Fans wish Dhoni| Oneindia News

Former India MS Dhoni, one Team India's most successful captains, called as 'Captain Cool' celebrates his 40th birthday.

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career.

#DhoniBirthday #MSDhoni #Dhoni