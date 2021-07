Dilip Kumar: A tribute to India's superstar| RIP Dilip Kumar| Yusuf Khan| Oneinda News

98 yr old Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, where he was admitted for about a week.

We pay a heartfelt tribute to this superstar who has been a great inspiration for all the actors.

His performances as the drunken, doomed lover in Devdas and the rebellious royal son in Mughal-e-Azam have been endlessly referenced by his successors on-screen.

