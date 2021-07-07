All-New V6 Turbo Engine for Acura Type S Models Adds New Chapter to Performance History of Anna Engine Plant

The Anna Engine Plant, Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, began production of an all-new turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that is powering the return of Acura Type S models.

The latest in an incredible line of high performance powertrains built exclusively in Ohio, the new engine debuted in the 2021 Acura TLX Type S, which went on sale this week at Acura dealerships nationwide.

The new 3.0-liter dual overhead cam (DOHC) V6 turbo engine incorporates technologies from the twin-turbo NSX supercar to produce 355 horsepower and 354 lb.-ft.

Of torque (SAE Net), making the TLX Type S the best performing Acura sedan ever.

The new Type S engine also will power the upcoming 2022 MDX Type S.

Both the TLX and MDX are made exclusively in Ohio.

The Anna Engine Plant began engine production in 1985 and has produced more than 28 million engines over the past 35 years.

The all-new 3.0-liter Type S Turbo V6 engine is the latest in a long line of high performance engines built at the Anna plant, including the 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine built exclusively in Ohio that went into production in 2017 for the Acura NSX supercar.

The Anna Engine Plant also builds the engine that powers the most powerful Honda production model ever sold in America, the Civic Type R.