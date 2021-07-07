The new Fiat 500 Yachting Design Preview

Freedom, joie de vivre and a spirit of optimism accompany the start of the new summer season.

The Italian expression Dolce Vita literally describes the feeling of enjoying life and rediscovering the joy of small and large things: the sweet life.

The origins of the Dolce Vita go back to the 1950s and 60s, when Rome and Cortina, Portofino and Capri were the scene of the international jet set that met in these places to seek relaxation under the sign of elegance and Italian style.

This feeling is conveyed by the new Fiat 500X Yachting, a new body shape of the model, with an electric soft top for the right open air feeling.

At the start of the new variant, the “Yacht Club Capri” special series will be launched first, inspired by the flair of luxurious sailing yachts.

This special model is available for both Fiat 500X Yachting and Fiat 500C.