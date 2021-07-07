Hyper-realistic 3D cat appears on billboard outside Shinjuku station

A hyper-realistic 3D cat has appeared on a digital billboard outside Shinjuku Station in Tokyo.

A hyper-realistic 3D cat has appeared on a digital billboard outside Shinjuku Station in Tokyo.

The giant feline can be seen waking up and looking at commuters as though it might leap from the screen at any moment.

The curved LED screen can display 4K images that create incredibly realistic 3D effects.

This clip was filmed today (July 7).