Modi Govt creates Ministry of Cooperation to strengthen cooperative movement| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Tuesday created a new 'Ministry of Cooperation', looking to provide more heft to the cooperative movement in the country.
This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement.
The central government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnerships. The creation of a separate..