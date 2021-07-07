Ramesh Pokhriyal dropped from PM Modi's cabinet| Cabinet Expansion| PM Modi| Oneindia News

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been dropped from the Modi cabinet on heath grounds.

Top BJP leaders and ministers, including Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, JP Nadda, have started to reach PM Modi’s residence ahead of the major Cabinet reshuffle scheduled in the evening.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last at 7.30 am today on July 7, at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

India reported 43,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Justice Kaushik Chanda of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday recused from hearing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s case.

